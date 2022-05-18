Bollywood actress is all set to now make her big-screen appearance through her upcoming action thriller film Dhakaad. Just two days more and the film is set to hit the theatres on 20 May. Well, apart from this the actress is also quite known for her bold statements, and now the actress has something to say about her nature.

Kangana who just recently finished hosting the Alt Balaji’s reality show Lock Upp season 1, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film directed by Razneesh Ghai.

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film has left everyone baffled. Seeing her in this violent avatar and gore in the film’s trailer has absolutely left many ecstatic. Well, during her recent conversation with India.com, Kangan reveals that she isn’t just violent in her film but also is in real life and that she never follows ‘Gandhigiri’.

Kangana Ranaut said, “I am a violent person by nature. I am not joking. Some people are violent by nature and such people go on to become IPS or choose the defence forces. There are people jo ek gaal par thappad kha ke dusre gaal par khane ki ideology follow karte hain aur kuch hote hain jo tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azaadi duga… waise vali ideology follow karte hain. Hum khoon dene valon me se hain. Meri ideology waisi hi hai, meri taseer bhi waisi hi hai.”

She also explained how she isn’t much into the ‘Gandhigiri’ ideology and prefers dealing with the issue upfront with violence. Kangana Ranaut also went on to talk about her character Agent Agni in Dhakaad. She said, “I am fiery. I think fiery. So when I got this character, I could relate. I felt good. I was like ‘Karte Hain Kuch toda fodi’ (let’s do some destruction). The kind of action that I have done in this film has never been attempted by any man on-screen, let alone a woman.”

Are you excited to see Kangana Ranaut as violent agent Agni in Dhakaad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

