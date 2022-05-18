Kangana Ranaut has always been wrapped up in controversies either for her strong take on various political matters or for her stand against nepotism in Bollywood. The actor is exceptional when it comes to acting and she has time and again proved her calibre through films like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu and more. In a recent conversation with the media, Kangana opened up on the time she was robbed in a European nation with barely any help or support.

For the unversed, Kangana has lately been promoting her next Bollywood film Dhaakad which is all set to hit the theatres this weekend. The movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

As a part of Dhaakad’s promotion, Kangana Ranaut spoke on the YouTube channel Curly Tales and shed some light on the time she was robbed in Europe. “I went for skiing, at a resort town between the Italy-Switzerland border. There was a school there, and kids were living in it secretly. I decided to take a train and get out of there. At the station, a guy bumped into me. I had a Louis Vuitton pouch and a backpack. The guy was so sharp; he came and stole my money, a few thousand dollars, local money, cards.”, she said.

Speaking about the poor hospitality she received from the locals, Kangana Ranaut said, “When I got in the train, I noticed that he’d emptied my pouch… in a fraction of a second. Luckily, my passport was with me. I was in a different place, and I got stranded there. So, I called my sister. And she put me through to the manager. The whole day I was thirsty. I was so turned off by this, because in our country, even a samosa seller will offer you water. This is the bad side of Europe.”

