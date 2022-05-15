Kangana Ranaut is one of the most vocal artists of the film industry who does not shy away from putting her opinion out there, no matter how controversial it might be. She has lately been promoting her upcoming actioner, Dhaakad, which is already creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. In a recent interaction with the media, Kangana opened up about her thoughts on Bollywood Bonhomie and even directly called out Akshay Kumar .

For the unversed, Dhaakad is an upcoming action-thriller film which is all set to hit the theatres on the 20th of this month. The film has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.

In a recent interaction with the news channel Mirror Now, Kangana Ranaut was asked about Ajay Devgn’s claim of bonhomie which basically means that people in the industry are friendly with each other. Kangana decided to get real with her response as she said, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your ‘Thalaivi’, but he will not tweet my trailer.”

When asked the reason behind this, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that the people involved must be asked about it and not her.

Further elaborating on how Devgn took up cameo roles in the recent past, Kangana Ranaut said, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don’t want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Shershah’. I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar’s film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don’t reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change.”

