KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Cruising Towards The Mark Of 1200 Crore!

KGF Chapter 2 has slowed down a bit after completing one month in theatres but is still isn’t ready to give up its box office run. Going on in its own league, the Yash starrer is all set to hit another feat at the worldwide box office and below is all you need to know.

The Prashanth Neel directorial has seen a historical success for Indian cinema as it became a global phenomenon. The film had a huge pre-release buzz and the film fully satisfied its fans’ appetite for the adrenaline-pumping content. In fact, it’s still doing service to viewers as the latest numbers scream so.

As per the latest box office update, KGF Chapter 2 has minted an unprecedented number of 1186 crores worldwide and is cruising towards the mark of 1200 crores. The pace is slowed down but the film will witness jumps during the weekend and the mark will be crossed eventually. So, it’s another feat to boast of for Prashanth Neel and the team.

Released on 14th April 2022, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Roles. It released in 5 Indian languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

