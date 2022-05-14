It was predicted in this column that Jayeshbhai Jordaar would take an opening in the range of 4-5 crores. This was after lowering the expectations by 50% since in the pre-pandemic times, the film would have targeted a start of 8-10 crores. However, things are different today and hence the expectations were lowered to 4-5 crores.

Unfortunately, the film couldn’t even reach there as the numbers were even lower at 3 crores. This is indeed poor as with Ranveer Singh in the lead, you expect much better. Agreed that he was in an unconventional role here and the stage and set-up too wasn’t glitzy and glossy.

However, a similar-looking film from Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India (with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead) had taken an opening of 8.30 crores back in 2018 so at least half of that was expected from Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

What has made matters further disappointing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar is that the reviews too are by and large not quite encouraging and word of mouth is not there since hardly many people have watched the film.

Yes, there would be increase in numbers today but it doesn’t look like that would go much ahead of 4 crores. By the look of things, there isn’t much that one can count from the film here unless there is some sort of a miracle.

