This afternoon, Bollywood couple Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s pap photos went viral when they got snapped outside the family court. Rumours are abuzz that the couple’s marriage has hit the rock bottom and they’ve now filed for divorce. After living separately, Sohail and Seema have decided to part ways putting their 24 years of marriage to an end. The couple is currently parenting two kids – Nirvaan and Yohan.

Advertisement

Sohail and Seema got hitched in 1988 after eloping from their houses. Now news of their divorce has sent shockwaves to everyone.

Advertisement

Seema Khan, who’s a fashion designer, has also appeared in Karan Johar’s show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which premieres on Netflix. It was during one of the sequences of the TFLOBW show when it was revealed that Seema and Sohail Khan don’t live together anymore. On the same show, Seema had opened up about the same and called their marriage an unconventional one.

On The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives show, Seema Khan was seen speaking about his son Nirvaan to the camera, “I don’t see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It’s one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan. So Sohail came over.” “We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship,” Seema added in the next sequence.

Seema Khan went to reveal on the show, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

Reports suggest that Sohail Khan and Seema were friendly to each other during their visit to the family court in Bandra. This is 2nd divorce in Salman Khan’s family. Earlier, Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways.

Meanwhile, Sohail and Seema Khan are yet to confirm the news and make any official statements.

Must Read: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shoots For A Momentous Song Opposite Vicky Kaushal In A Tight-Packed Schedule At The Filmcity – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube