Here’s another piece of shocking news coming from Bollywood. Like many couples, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan is the latest B-Town couple who has headed for divorce. Yes, you heard that right! Salman Khan’s brother and sister-in-law have decided to part ways, officially, putting an end to years of old relationship. Sohail and Seema are filing for divorce after 24 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Sohail and Seema got married in 1988 and are currently parenting their two sons – Nirvaan & Yohan. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

Sohail Khan’s estranged wife, Seema Khan, who’s a part of the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was the one to reveal on the show that they’ve been staying separately. Yes! It was during one of the sequences on the show where Seema had spilt the beans on Nirvaan spending more time with father Sohail Khan than her.

According to a report in Times Of India, Sohail Khan and Seema filed for divorce after their relationship hit the rock bottom. This afternoon, the estranged couple was snapped outside the family court. A source close to them revealed to the entertainment portal, “Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other.’”

Sohail and Seema were snapped making their way to the family court sporting casual attire. Seema sported a white Tee paired with green pants, the actor opted for a black shirt. Both were seen following the COVID protocol.

Earlier, during one of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives sequences, Seema had spilt the beans on staying separately. She was heard saying, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

This is 2nd divorce in Khan-daan. Earlier, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted way. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan are yet to make any official statement on the same.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Salman Khan Promotes Her Dhaakad: “Thank You My Dabangg Hero… Will Never Say Again I’m Alone…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube