After tying the knot in December 1998, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation in 2016 leaving their fans and followers in shock. However, in 2017, the couple was officially granted a divorce. But before and after their divorce, rumours of another woman in Arbaaz’s life made headlines, and time and again they came forward to address and rubbish these rumours.

Recently, we came across an old video where Arbaaz and Malaika had reacted to the ‘other woman’ accusation of her then-husband.

Malika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had appeared on Sajid Khan’s chat show Sajid’s Superstar where they had addressed ‘other woman’ rumours. Arbaaz was heard saying, “When we will complete 25 years of marriage, we are going to get re-married. We had plans we will go to some exotic locations like Vegas and all and tie the knot. We recently did a show and towards the end of the show, where we performed there was a situation created where I had to propose her.” When Sajid asked them about the ‘dusri aurat’ accusation, Arbaaz said, “See, in media, no one can really give answers to this and how one can turn such things. Within 12 hours, the news was filtered and it was presumed that I was going to get married, there’s another woman in his life, he was going to leave the house.”

Arbaaz went on to add, “We have built a reputation together for these many years, not for it to be tarnished by one stupid incident.” Agreeing to the same, Malaika also told Sajid, “The saddest part is media accused us very irresponsibly and like Arbaaz said, we have built a life and reputation together for these many years. That is what hurts.”

Toward the end of the video, Malaika Arora is heard saying that at times they feel that this is the price they have to pay for being a celebrity.

In 2019, Malaika Arora had opened up about her divorce to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her What Women Want radio show. She had said, “It’s never, ever easy, as no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things. We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

As of now, Malaika Arora is in a happy relationship with Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz Khan also shares a romantic relationship with Giorgia Andriani

