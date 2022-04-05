Before marrying Warda Khan in 2000, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala was married to Bollywood’s most loved actress Divya Bharti. Time and again some unknown facts about Sajid and the late actress surfaced on the web and it always leaves their fans surprised. Years after her death, Nadiadwala married Warda and the two are now parents to two sons.

As today marks the 29th death anniversary of Divya Bharti, we bring you Warda Khan’s old tweet where she had reveal a few things about Sajid and Divya.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan had once taken to her Twitter account to reveal about her things still being with the producer. She had written in Tweeted, “Sajid still has her last touched Perfume, hair products, few more Items ……. she was part for his Debut film (KICK) Saat samundar….” In another tweet, Warda mentioned, “Ya strangely I think she’s instrumental in getting us together I met #SajidNadiadwala for an interview on her first Anniv…… also Sajid, Divya’s Dad, my In-laws they often tell me she was a lot like me same nature same madness same Behaviour ….”

In an old interview, as reported by Hindustan Times Warda Khan had opened up about being trolled time and again. She had asked people to stop trolling her and she’s very much a part of her life. She once revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala was like a son to Divya’s parents and was very close to her dad. “You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid… they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful.”

“So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying it. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar (Divya Bharti was very good. Of course she was good). We love her. She is very much a part of my life,” she had added.

