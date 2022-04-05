Sanjay Dutt who loves playing larger than life characters feels delighted to play Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. The actor says that although his character is emotionless, at the same time he’s humane too. In a recent chat, the Bollywood star spoke about difficulties he faced while shooting the climax of Yash starrer and how the team made sure he was comfortable.

Advertisement

The period drama is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The second instalment of the two-part series is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt – who was diagnosed with lung cancer while shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in 2020, spoke about resuming work right after his treatment. The Munna Bhai star also appreciated the team of the Yash starrer for making him feel comfortable on the set, while he was going through a difficult time.

Sanjay Dutt told, “They did everything they could to make me comfortable. They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me. We had a grand vision for it. The climax had to be mounted on a large scale. It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help.”

He added, “I am back with renewed enthusiasm. It doesn’t take me down. I got by, thanks to my fans’ prayers.”

Further, Sanjay Dutt also spoke about bringing the larger than life character like Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, he told, “When you are handed such a strong role, you have to work on it with all you’ve got. I followed the director’s [Prashanth Neel] vision for this character. We designed his look first. I gave a lot of suggestions to enhance the character,” Dutt adds, “He is menacing, but at the same time, humane [to some]. A lot of how Adheera has shaped up is from the energy that Yash and I brought to each scene. What a talent he is!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor On Jersey Clashing At The Box Office With KGF: Chapter 2 & Beast: “There’s Enough Space For Different Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube