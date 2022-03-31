Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Metaverse To Be Launched Soon As 'KGFVerse'

As Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is inching towards its release, the makers have planned to publicise the movie in a distinctive manner. The producers took to social media to announce the ‘KGF’ metaverse, which is titled ‘KGFVerse’.

Advertisement

As per the makers, the makers will release the metaverse for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which will offer people the chance to create their own avatars. With multiple, distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world of ‘KGF’.

Advertisement

The users can make use of this chance from April 7. Are y’all excited to see Yash aka Rocky Bhai in Metaverse too?

“Metaverse will soon be Rocky’s world. Get ready for a grand entry on April 7th. Offer Closes Soon”, the makers wrote.

These unique ways of promotions are expected to amplify the existing buzz around Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

‘KGF- Chapter 2’, is the sequel to ‘KGF’, one of the biggest hits in the history of Kannada cinema. Originally made in Kannada, the movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is to be seen in a terrific role in the movie, while Raveena Tandon has a significant role as well.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 6 (Hindi) Early Trends: Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer Continues To Roar Turning Out To Be A Massive Success!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube