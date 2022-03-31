What a dream run it is turning out to be for the film industry, what with two back to back double centuries on the cards. While The Kashmir Files has already done that by entering the 200 Crore Club in just two weeks, RRR (Hindi) will do that as well, if the trend over the last few days is any indication.

After scoring a century in just 5 days, the SS Rajamouli directed film stayed quite good on Wednesday as well with 13 crores coming in. On Tuesday, the collections were 15.02 crores so in that perspective the hold has been quite good. The film will stay good today as well with collections expected to be in 12 crores range, which is still a better than normal hold when compared to opening day collections of 20.07 crores.

The NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer has collected 120.59 crores already and should be around the 133 crores mark by the time the first week is through. Post that it would be about getting those 70 crores in the second week which, going by the momentum so far, should be a possibility. If not the 200 crores score then a 190 crores total after two weeks is a given and post that it would be only an academic interest around how many more days does the film take to hit a double century.

