RRR Box Office Day 6 (Hindi) Early Trends: SS Rajamouli directorial is dominating the box office and how! Ever since the magnum opus hit the screens, moviegoers are going gaga over its grandeur. RRR is rocking and roaring at the box office and the daily numbers are proof. Rajamouli’s directorial is headlined by South stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The film also has an extended cameo of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Speaking about its BO numbers, Rajamouli directorial is doing wonders and how!

RRR which crossed 100 crore mark on Tuesday is reportedly maintaining pace at the box office. As per the early trends flowing in, Rajamouli’s magnum opus is maintaining pace in its first week and has reportedly made a total collection of 13-15 crores* on its 6th day. Now the total collection of RRR’s Hindi version stands at 120-122 crores*

Speaking about its day-wise collections, RRR collected 20.07 crores on Day 1 which was followed by 24 crores, 31.50 crores, 17 crores and 15.02 crores on day 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively. On the other hand, it is SS Rajamouli’s 3rd film to cross 100 crore mark, while it becomes Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first film. RRR is 6th film post-pandemic to cross 100 after Sooryavanshi, 83 The Film, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files.

RRR is also expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali in just 1 week.

Meanwhile, positive reviews continue to pour in for RRR. The film, which is lauded by one and all has been collecting rave reviews from fans and critics.

With all the numbers flowing in, looks like, SS Rajamouli is going to set a new benchmark for himself once again. Don’t you think so?

