Vijay Deverakonda is known as the heartthrob of the nation, while he calls himself rowdy. It took the actor very little time to become a superstar, as the success of Arjun Reddy made him a household name. As his popularity grew the actor even ventured into producing films and a few years back the actor purchased a massive bungalow in Hyderabad worth 15 Crores. The actor shares his neighbourhood with top icons of South industry, which includes, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun.

Started his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 film Nuvvila and the 2012 film Life Is Beautiful. The actor gained recognition for his role in Yevade Subramanyam. After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Vijay worked in content-driven films like Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala.

Located in one of the posh and expensive areas of Hyderabad in Jubilee Hills – Banjara Hills vicinity. Vijay Deverakonda purchased the house in 2019 for around Rs 15 Crore. The actor moved into the house with his parents Devarakonda Govardhan Rao, Deverakonda Madhavi, brother and actor Anand Deverakonda, along with a Siberian husky named Storm Deverakonda.

The house is a mixture of modern as well as classic décor. One of the walls features the poster of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, along with other art pieces. The multiple storey bungalow consists of trees surrounding the house with a grand entrance and a large open terrace, making it the perfect place for a small get together.

Sharing the first picture from the bungalow with his parents, the actor wrote, “Her happiness. His pride. Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas – you’ve all been a part of this journey with us.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing for the release of his Bollywood debut Liger along with Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The actor recently announced his next film JGM with Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

