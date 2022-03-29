Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby’s (KS Ravindra) upcoming movie ‘Mega154’ is being shot swiftly.

It is reported that the team commenced a new shooting schedule with a breathtaking action episode on Chiranjeevi and fighters.

Having Ram-Lakshman masters oversee the action block, the high-octane action sequences are being canned by the makers at the grand sets laid in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory.

Shruti Haasan who will essay the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi is supposed to join the sets soon, as reported.

Tentatively titled ‘Mega154’, this movie is billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. This will be a first-time association for Shruti Haasan with megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who provided a blockbuster music album for ‘Pushpa’ recently, has provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi as well. Now that Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for ‘Mega154’, expectations are rife.

Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography, while Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who will soon be seen in ‘Acharya’, was previously in the news when he took to his social media profiles to wish his son and ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

The ‘Indra’ actor, who penned a beautiful note, also shared a special collage featuring Ram Charan and himself.

“I feel weird to wish Ram Charan on social media websites. But, I sure can share a special edited picture of Ram Charan, so that all the fans feel elated”, Chiranjeevi’s birthday wishes read.

“He makes me proud and he is my pride. #HBDRamcharan”, the ‘Sye Raa’ actor concluded.

The picture shared by Chiranjeevi has a collage in which the little Ram Charan is seen with his father on the sets of an old movie, and the latest shot from the father-son duo’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya‘.

Chiranjeevi has shared these pictures, as the duo has given similar poses in two different pictures, decades apart.

