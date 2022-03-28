Karan Johar Is The Latest Lucky Mascot For South Indian Films

Master filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has never disappointed moviegoers as he is known for serving his audience with fresh and unique ideas. After making everyone fall in love with his Bollywood films, Karan is now producing a large number of South Indian cinemas as he’s aware of the importance of the industry among Hindi-speaking audiences.

The filmmaker has presented Baahubali 1 and 2 followed up Ghazi Attack, which definitely has a Midas touch. Very recently, he hosted a magnum opus RRR event in Mumbai which is currently ruling the box office. Last night, Karan hosted the grand trailer launch event of KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

On multiple occasions, Karan Johar has spoken his heart out about his views on the South films and majorly he has appreciated the skills people have in that industry. After hosting film events, producing, the filmmaker has also acquired the rights of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade and most recently Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam Coming-Of-Age Drama Hridayam.

Earlier, during the press conference of 2.0, Karan Johar has shared that south filmmakers like to take their story up a notch and they’re not afraid to get out of their comfort zone.

Karan said, “We had the gumption, glory and guts to make it because we have seen the success. In many ways, the southern film industry has pioneered this movement of meeting narrative and technology for like, decades. They get their stories, emotions, scale and technology bang on.”

Karan Johar added, “Some of us get stuck in a rut. We don’t get out of that rut. We believe that we are in a safe spot but the truth is that we are not. They have taught us and made us feel inferior in a good way. I say that with positivity because it encourages us to do much better. So far, we had very few big events in the last decade mainly by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has given beautiful cinema spectacles. But now, you will see a flurry and a plethora of them and for that, thanks to the southern film industry. So, more power. And may the force of technology, narrative, emotion and success always be with them.”

