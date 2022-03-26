Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s camaraderie in films like Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai and Salaam Namaste was just wholesome to watch. While many of their fans shipped them, The same topic came up during their time in Koffee With Karan but ended up with them terribly taking a sly dig at Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi.

Advertisement

Karan Johar’s KWK being quite known for its hot gossip on live TV once saw him, Saif and Preity almost taking a nasty dig at Aishwarya and Vivek’s doomed relationship, which at that time was the hot ‘tea’ of the year.

Advertisement

As per a viral video on Reddit, during an old appearance of Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan on Karan Johar’s controversial show, Koffee with Karan, the trio had a conversation where they talked about the chemistry between the actors and actresses in the movie. Sharing his views on it, Saif said, “The chemistry is quite crazy, I mean, apparently if you look around in recent times it’s not necessary for lovers to share chemistry on screen.” To this Karan broke the conversation saying he never called Saif and Preity a couple. Hearing this the Dil Chahta Hai actress jumped in and said, “No but there are people who are couples and on-screen they don’t come across..,” as Saif continued saying, “And there are people who don’t like each other.”

Around this time Preity Zinta was quite frantic as she started questioning Saif Ali Khan about who these couples they are talking about. It was kind of a fact that they clearly took a dig at Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi’s chemistry in Kyun Ho Gaya Na and their tumultuous relationship. This was speculated after Karan Johar stopped the topic saying, “Ok Ho Gaya Na, let’s move on now… Oops Sorry, I didn’t mean to say that,” and immediately gave an oops look.

Spilling some hot hot tea it seems!

The episode also sees Saif talking about how he worked with other actresses. The actor said, “You know I have worked with like lots of people, most people have been really nice. Some people will treat you differently, if you are doing well, or if you are not. Some people will think you are a waste of time if you are not like a big star to be working with.” He also added, “I think with Preity and I you share these vibes, and there’s a lot of trusts also. I have never behaved with her or given her a feeling that I’m looking at her in a particular way or that I am interested in something physical or anything like that with her. Which is what her to trusting me when I pull her leg or I can practically say anything to her.”

What do you think Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Karan Johar were actually referring too, was it Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi or someone else? Make sure to follow and share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Suhana Khan Sizzles In A Se*y Backless Black Satin Gown For A Photoshoot & Will Surely Leave You Saying ‘Is This A Mirage?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube