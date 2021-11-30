Filmmaker Karan Johar has often made headlines due to the controversial gossips in his show, Koffee With Karan. On many occasions, actors found themselves getting trolled and even criticised for their statements in the show. Meanwhile, during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor slammed the filmmaker and revealed that he was forced to appear on KWK.

The actor is talking about the season when he appeared with Ranveer Singh. Although it is considered one of the most interesting and quirky episodes, but still the Wake Up Sid actor claimed he wasn’t happy with his appearance.

While promoting Jagga Jasoos with the team of AIB, Ranbir Kapoor spoke in length about Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan and how he was forced to appear on the episode with Ranveer Singh. In the interview, he even claimed that he had planned to protest against the show with Anushka Sharma. He further shares that, while the actors get screwed, the Student of the Year helmer is the one who makes money.

Talking to AIB, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am…I am (when asked if he’s tired of the show)…I was forced this season. I told him (Karan), ‘I don’t want to come.’ Me and Anushka (Sharma) were actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of us, we come and we get screwed through the year. It’s not right.”

When asked about the infamous hamper of Karan Johar that he gifts to every guest who wins the rapid-fire round in Koffee With Karan, the Sanju actor added, “Nothing, ghanta (absolutely nothing) you get. Same iPhone you’re getting.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently is on every headline after the rumours about his marriage with Alia Bhatt went viral. Earlier, there were reports that the couple will tie the knot in December. While some reports suggested that they have pushed the dates from December to January 2022. At present, no official announcements from the couple are made.

