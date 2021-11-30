Salman Khan has shut all the trolls with his earnest performance in Antim. Sharing the screen with Aayush Sharma, Salman is seen playing a Sikh cop in the film. Many believe that, if Bhaijaan gets a good director, he is capable of delivering more performances in the future.

In Antim, Salman‘s cop is more realistic with no illogical action and cheesy lines. This avatar has been really liked by critics, fans, and even haters. Those who have been criticizing Khan for films like Radhe, Race 3 and Dabangg 3, are praising him for his portrayal of Rajveer Singh.

Now, one exciting update has been shared by Salman Khan himself while talking to Times Of India. He has hinted at making some changes in his iconic Chulbul Pandey character for Dabangg 4. We’re guessing, it’s due to the positive response to Antim’s realistic and meaningful cop portrayal.

When asked about characters in upcoming sequels, Salman Khan said, “I believe these characters have grown. They are only more fun, more mature, bigger, stronger and with more layers, even Dabangg, for that matter. The Chulbul Pandey you will see in Dabangg 4 soon will be very different from the one you saw in the first outing. His character, like all the other characters, has evolved with time and will continue to do so.”

We’re glad that Salman is finally taking a path, many of his fans were eagerly waiting for. His use of ‘very different’ word for Chulbul Pandey has definitely got us super excited.

Meanwhile, talking about Khan‘s latest release Antim, the film is performing decently at the box office. It made 18.61 crores in its opening weekend. Monday collections too are steady as 2.80-3.30 crores came in.

