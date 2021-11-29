When Ranbir Kapoor was roped in for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, the news received a mixed response. Many weren’t sure if the young actor will be able to portray the controversial life of Khalnayak star. When the trailer was released everyone was stunned seeing the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor, he even received grand applause from the audience. However, Salman Khan had a different opinion.

Advertisement

The biopic did wonders at the box office, however, a section of society was against some of the scenes and storyline of the film. Many even accused director Rajkummar Hirani of trying to whitewash Dutt’s controversial life.

Advertisement

During the promotions of Race 3, Salman Khan was asked about Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, he told, “I was wondering why is someone other than him (Dutt) is playing his part in the film. I think the last 7-8 years of his life in the movie should have been done by himself as no one can do it better than him. I have watched the trailer of Sanju and like always, Rajkumar Hirani has done a good job.”

Reacting to Salman Khan’s statement, Ranbir Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role.”

He added, “Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt’s avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt.”

Ranbir Kapoor went under rigorous training to act and look like ‘Vaastav’ star. The Saawariya actor played different phases of Dutt in the biopic. Apart from Ranbir, the film starred, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Must Read: When Anil Kapoor Chose Kangana Ranaut To Marry Leaving His Wife Sunita & Karan Johar Had A Quirky Advice For The Actress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube