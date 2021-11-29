Tadap release is round the corner and the fans of the film could not be any more excited. The trailer 1 of the film created a lot of buzz amongst the fans and post that 4 songs of have been released which has been getting the love of fans. Post Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein, Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai and Hoye Ishq Na the movie now gets a surprising 2nd trailer and it’s WoW!

Advertisement

The trailer 2 of Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria gives us a closer look at the intense film that we were promised. The trailer is packed with raw and real action moves and is musical / The raw, real and mysterious trailer gives us a closer look at the film, Ahan has himself performed the action scenes. There are also some gripping dialogues like ‘Saanp ko dudh sirf nag panchami ke din pilaya jata hai baki ke din ghar mai ghusne pe kuchal hi dete hai, and ‘beti ne pyar ki tadap suni thi ab baap pyar ki tadap jhelega’.

Advertisement

The trailer also gave a closer look at the high octane actions scenes and a cute love story which has since the start kept the fans on their foot. Ahan’s debut performance looks gripping and solid and his facial expressions are on point, his role in the film has gotten him a lot of new fan following as well that too before the film’s release.

Link :

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan Shares How Himesh Reshammiya Convinced Ajay Devgn To Sing For Bol Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube