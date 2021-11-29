The Atrangi Re trailer has us all raring to watch the movie! Fans and critics alike cannot stop raving about the extremely atrangi trailer and have been left guessing about the movie. Within a span of three days, the film has crossed 50 Million views and has become the talk of the town! Amidst all the excitement that surrounds the movie, the makers have launched the first number from the soul-stirring and upbeat music album of the film.

Composed by legendary musical genius, A R Rahman, Chaka Chak is set to be the biggest wedding number this wedding season. Perfectly timed with peak wedding season, the song is a fun and vibrant wedding number featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Seen in an atrangi avatar, Sara is dressed in a fresh green and pink saree. The visuals of the big, fat Indian wedding song showcase full-blown wedding drama and are reminiscent of South, giving us a taste of local flavour. Hailed to be a wholesome Indian family film, Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak adds a glimpse of the zing that makes up the Indian spirit.

Speaking about Chaka Chak, atrangi actress Sara Ali Khan said, “Chaka Chak, much like the name suggests is a fully vibrant and colourful song. It’s a celebration of South India, full of drama, masti and fun. Vijay sir’s choreography, Rahman Sir’s music, Irshad sir’s lyrics, Shreya maam’s voice and Aanand Ji’s vision all combined is a real treat to the senses. It’s also my first solo dance number so I’m extremely excited for people to watch it. Here’s hoping they have as much fun watching it as I did shooting it.”

Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, Chaka Chak’s hook steps are sure to have you grooving to the lively melody composed by A R Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal with the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is releasing on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

