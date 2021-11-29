Salman Khan’s latest film, Antim, came out on the 26th of November. The film has been doing well and has been resonating superbly with fans. From critics to reviews to fans all of them have loved the Salman Khan starrer film.

Advertisement

Post the release the actor continues to do post-release visits to cities and Salman is currently in Ahmedabad for the same.

Advertisement

On his trip to Ahmedabad, Salman Khan visited the ever so famous Sabarmati Ashram and spent a pleasant day with fans. The actor can be seen trying his hands at the Charkha and jotting something down as he posed for the camera.

Antrim: The Final Truth came out on 26th November and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana.

Recently, Salman Khan shared a video on Instagram, where his fans can be spotted pouring a packet of milk on his Antim poster to showcase their support and love for the actor. A few people are spotted filming the scene while others are cheering in the background, making it clear that they really like the movie.

The superstar encouraged his fans to donate instead of wasting and wrote, “Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta”.

Must Read: Samir Soni Remembers Getting Divorced On The Same Day His Debut Role Got Edited Out, Says “That’s A Night I Can Never Forget”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube