Bollywood actor Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his blockbuster movies but also for his outspoken yet friendly personality. The actor has lately been celebrating the success of his film, Antim: The Final Truth but looks like he slightly unhappy with the way some of his fans are celebrating this film. The actor recently shared a clip on his social media and urged his fans to not waste food items on his poster and donate instead.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Antim: The Final Truth is the latest Bollywood action-drama which has been taking the internet by storm. The movie is receiving raving response from the fans for its hard-hitting dialogues and high-end action sequences. The film also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and has been directed by his close friend Mahesh Manjrekar.

Advertisement

In his latest Instagram post, Salman Khan’s fans can be spotted pouring a packet of milk on his Antim poster to showcase their support and love for the actor. A few people are spotted filming the scene while others are cheering in the background, making it clear that they really like the movie.

In the caption for the post, Salman Khan wrote that such activities only lead to wastage of food and hence, must be avoided completely. He highlighted how some kids do not have an access to fresh milk on a daily basis and how wrong such forms of celebrations are.

He also encouraged his fans to donate instead of wasting and wrote, “Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta”. Have a look at the post.

Salman Khan had previously put up another video on Instagram, condemning the burst of firecrackers in theatres. He mentioned how dangerous it could be and asked fans to completely refrain from it. A bunch of people also came out in support of the actor and praised him for speaking up when necessary.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite After 7 Years Post PK?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube