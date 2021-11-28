Salman Khan’s love life is a major topic of discussion for his fans mainly because he has always kept it away from the limelight. He has lately been promoting his action-drama film, Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. In a recent interaction with the media, Aayush revealed a few details about Bhai’s marriage plans, and looks like it will not happen anytime soon.

For the unversed, Salman has been linked with multiple Bollywood actresses in the past but only a handful of them was confirmed by the actor himself. He was reportedly dating Katrina Kaif, a few years back, who is soon expected to tie a knot with actor Vicky Kaushal. The Tubelight actor, on the other hand, is allegedly dating Iulia Vantur for the last few months. The two were also seen spending some quality time at his Pavel farmhouse, at the beginning of the pandemic.

In a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Aayush Sharma spoke about Salman Khan’s marriage plans and why he refrains from speaking about them. He believes that the superstar is too busy at the moment and will make the decision whenever he wishes to.

In the short conversation, Aayush Sharma said, “I don’t touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don’t think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions.”

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s latest film Antim: The Final Truth has been receiving a lot of love from the fans, making impressive numbers at the box office. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films. It also features popular television actress Mahima Makwana in a key role.

