Antim starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan is enjoying decent word-of-mouth, but its effect is not that much seen in the numbers. After taking a fair start at the box office, the film witnessed a slight growth on day 2. Now, day 3 has started on similar lines.
It took a start of 5 crores*. Yesterday, another 6 crores* came in. With a superstar like Salman Khan in the film, such a low number is not expected. However, as the affair is more of Aayush Sharma‘s show, the collections are decent.
As per trade reports flowing in, Antim has recorded occupancy of 18-20% for day 3’s morning shows. It’s similar to yesterday’s morning occupancy. It will pick up for afternoon and evening shows. However, night shows will slow down considering tomorrow is Monday.
Salman Khan raised concern after a video doing the rounds on social media showcased firecrackers being used in a packed cinema hall during the screening of Antim caught his attention.
Meanwhile, the ‘Dabangg’ star, on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared a video of the sight and urged theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the hall as he said that using it “could prove to be a huge fire hazard.”
The 45-second clip showcased that firecrackers were used when Salman made his appearance on the screen.
Salman wrote: “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others.”
He added: “My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”
