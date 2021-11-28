After collecting 5 crores on Friday, Salman Khan’s Antim – The Final Truth managed some growth on Saturday to bring in 6 crores* more. The fact that there has been growth indicates that there is acceptance of the film amongst the target audiences. Otherwise, the collections could have easily gone down on Saturday, as has been seen with such kind of out and out masala commercial films in the past.

The growth may not be huge but it is still there and that’s a positive sign. The momentum needs to continue though on Sunday and if the jump is on the same lines as the kind which had been seen on Saturday then the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film would be set for a reasonable weekend.

The thing is that the numbers are coming in primarily from the single screens for Antim: The Final Truth and even though the footfalls are there, eventually the ticket rates are way too low when compared to the multiplex prices.

Nonetheless, the film Antim: The Final Truth has collected 11 crores* so far and the weekend should find itself around the 18 crores mark. Post that it would be all about the stability that the film manages to have during the weekdays since on the coming Friday yet another out and out commercial entertainer arrives in the form of Tadap. The difference here though is that the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria film have content that is multiplex friendly as well, and hence one hopes that it manages to top the first day numbers of the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer on its release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

