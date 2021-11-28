Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor‘s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her mark in Bollywood, but she is also making her mark on social media. The Roohi actress is breaking the internet with her latest Instagram reel. Scroll down to know more.

Diving into the weekend with a dramatic splash, Janhvi is seen stepping into the latest Instagram trend of re-enacting the viral ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’. She is seen imitating the infamous Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Misrra’s verbal spat with her fellow contestant Shonali Nagrani.

Janhvi Kapoor is seen sporting a blue top and white shorts and getting all warmed up to fight with the make-up artist Riviera, who was seen in a white tee and beige pants. They were having a verbal spat over a petty issue although all in good humour.

Sharing the video, the Dhadak actress had a quirky caption, “Do you guys think I need help?” Take a look at the video below:

Well, Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious impressionism of Pooja Misrra was loved by the internet. Even her friends and family wouldn’t ignore such a hilarious post. Her actor brother Arjun Kapoor left a blunt reply, ‘Yes’ in the comment section. Shanaya Kapoor on the other hand, wrote, “I’m praying for you.”

Many of her friends and followers including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shanoo Sharma, shared laughing emojis in the comment. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal wrote, “Love the shot taking 👏”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor wraps up the shoot of her forthcoming film Milli. Sharing a BTS pic from the sets revealed that the actress got to work with her father, producer Boney Kapoor for the first time. “It’s a wrap. Milli – My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that. I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. I hope we make you proud papa. Thank you for this journey.”

