Today Sridevi would have been celebrating her 58th birthday, had she been alive. The veteran actress was a superstar of her time and ruled Hindi cinema for almost two decades. Back in 2013, husband Boney Kapoor opened up on how Sri always keeps a check on her four kids including Arjun Kapoor and Anshula along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The Nagina actress married Boney in 1996 and shared two children with him named Janhvi and Khushi.

Talking to Filmfare in 2013, Boney Kapoor made a sweet revelation about the late actress Sridevi and said, “Her priority is our children. She constantly checks with me about Arjun and Anshula. Even if we’ve had a late night, say till 3 am, she’ll get up at 6.30 am, she’ll check whether the girls have had breakfast and will walk them up to the gate as they leave for school. She’s a devoted family person whether it’s with my parents or our children. When I celebrated my 50th birthday, all my children were present. And she’s always seen that the family remains together. She goes an extra mile for that.”