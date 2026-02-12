Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in key roles, is one of the highly anticipated Telugu films of 2026. So far, every promotional asset has worked in favor, generating good buzz for the film on the ground level. This resulted in strong demand in the distribution market, and now it has been learned that the deal for North America (USA and Canada) is already locked. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the last few years, the market for Telugu films in North America, especially the USA, has grown significantly due to a large Telugu diaspora. Out of all Telugu stars, Ram Charan is one of those who enjoys a good pull in the territory, thanks to the massive success of RRR. Even though his last release, Game Changer, failed miserably, it had a strong start due to Ram’s star power.

How much does Peddi need to break even at the North American box office?

Be it the first glimpse or the Chikiri Chikiri song, Peddi has hit the right chords so far, creating hype around it. Due to confidence in the film’s performance, a leading distributor has acquired the North American theatrical distribution rights. As per Venky Box Office, the deal has been locked at a big amount, and the breakeven target is set at $6.5 million (58.89 crore).

Chasing $6.5 million at the North American box office will be a big task for Peddi, but it could be achieved if word of mouth is good. Undoubtedly, the film will register a strong start, but to become a success, it will need to maintain the momentum for at least a couple of weeks.

Currently, Rangasthalam is Ram Charan’s highest-grossing solo lead film in the territory. It raked in a solid $3.51 million. If a comparison is made, the upcoming biggie must earn 85.18% more than Rangasthalam to break even.

More about the film

The upcoming Telugu sports action drama is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film has been mounted on a budget of around 300 crore. It is scheduled to release in theaters on April 30.

