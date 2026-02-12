Jason Statham’s action thriller Shelter is now just inches away from beating Dwayne Johnson’s biggest career flop in the domestic market. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the movie has had a disastrous box-office run so far. It has joined the long list of flop movies released in January and is currently playing in 2,726 theaters nationwide.

Shelter Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $50 million budget, Shelter has grossed only $29.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The film’s domestic numbers stand at $10.7 million, while it has earned $18.9 million internationally.

Shelter Box Office Summary

Domestic – $10.7 million

International – $18.9 million

Total – $29.6 million

The movie debuted with $5.5 million from 2,726 theaters in its first weekend, with a per-screen average of $2,028. Last weekend, however, it earned only $2.4 million in its 2nd three-day frame, marking a 55.3% drop, largely attributed to the Super Bowl.

This week further extended Shelter’s disappointing run. On Monday, it earned around $245,000. Tuesday brought a 93.6% increase to $474,000, but that is still far below the $125 million it needs to reach its break-even mark.

Shelter Close to Beating Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest US Flop

Despite underperforming, Shelter is now set to beat Dwayne Johnson’s biggest career flop, released in 2025. The Smashing Machine, which earned critical praise but bombed at the box office, grossed $21.1 million worldwide, including $11.4 million domestically. The biographical sports drama suffered huge 3rd and 4th-weekend drops of 81.8% and 86.9%, respectively, making it Johnson’s biggest career flop to date.

With its $10.7 million domestic haul, Shelter is expected to beat The Smashing Machine in the domestic market in the coming few days, after already outgrossing it worldwide.

Shelter Plot & Cast

Shelter follows Jason Statham as a former British government assassin living in isolation off the coast of Scotland. He is forced back into violent confrontation with his past while protecting a young girl from the agency determined to eliminate him. The movie also stars Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, and Daniel Mays.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

