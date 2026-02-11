Veteran French filmmaker Luc Besson has delivered several popular films over the years, including Léon: The Professional (1994), The Fifth Element (1997), and Lucy (2014). His latest directorial outing, the Gothic romantic fantasy film Dracula, arrived in U.S. theaters on February 6, 2026. While the film has received a modest 54% critics’ score, it has fared much better with moviegoers, earning a significantly higher 80% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

From a box office standpoint, Dracula has grossed approximately $4.4 million in North America so far. Overseas markets have contributed $29.2 million, bringing the film’s current worldwide total to $33.6 million. With these figures, the key question now is: how much more does Dracula need to earn globally to break even at the box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Dracula – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

North America: $4.4 million

International: $29.2 million

Worldwide: $33.6 million

Dracula – Budget & Box Office Break Even (Estimated)

The film was made on an estimated production budget of $52 million. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, Dracula would need to earn approximately $130 million worldwide to break even at the box office. With a current global gross of $33.6 million, Dracula still requires an additional $96.4 million to break even theatrically. Based on its performance trajectory so far, reaching this figure appears challenging. That said, the film’s final box office verdict will become clearer once it completes its theatrical run across all markets.

Where Does Dracula Rank Among 2025 Releases Worldwide (After U.S. Release)

Although Dracula opened in France in July 2025 and later rolled out internationally, its U.S. theatrical release followed on February 6, 2026. At the time of writing, Dracula ranks within the top 100 highest-grossing releases of 2025, currently sitting at No. 96 on Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. The film has already managed to outgross several popular titles, including Caught Stealing ($33.2 million), Together ($32.3 million), and Drop ($28.7 million). However, Dracula continues to trail behind nearby competitors on the chart, such as Wolf Man (around $34.2 million), Novocaine ($34.5 million), and Roofman ($34.7 million).

Dracula: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in the 15th century, the gothic romantic fantasy follows a grief-stricken prince (Caleb Landry Jones) who renounces God after the brutal murder of his wife. Cursed with eternal life, he transforms into the immortal warlord Dracula, wandering through centuries in the hope of reuniting with his lost love, while being relentlessly pursued by a determined priest (Christoph Waltz).

Dracula – Official Trailer

