With a current massive global haul of $1.804 billion, Disney’s blockbuster sequel Zootopia 2 ranks as the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, behind only Ne Zha 2’s $2.260 billion worldwide total (as per Box Office Mojo). Made on an estimated $150 million production budget, it’s way past its $375 million break-even point, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This also means the film has earned a staggering $1.429 billion surplus so far over its break-even figure. Despite running for nearly 11 weeks in theaters, it’s still making its presence felt at the box office.

At the domestic box office, Zootopia 2 earned an impressive $4 million over the last weekend (as per Deadline) and brought in an additional $0.3 million on Monday, pushing its domestic tally to $414.8 million. Having already outgrossed Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Wonder Woman (2017), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Iron Man 3 (2013), it ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time domestically.

As it continues its ongoing run, the Zootopia sequel is now closing in on the domestic earnings of a Jurassic World installment that delivered a massive 7.7x return on its budget. We’re talking about the 2018 entry, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Here’s how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $414.8 million

International: $1.389 billion

Worldwide: $1.804 billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Box Office Summary

North America: $417.7 million

International: $890.8 million

Worldwide: $1.309 billion

Based on these figures, the animated juggernaut now sits just $2.9 million behind the Jurassic franchise sequel at the domestic box office. If it maintains even a modest level of momentum in the coming days, Zootopia 2 stands a chance of outgrossing Fallen Kingdom in North America before concluding its ongoing theatrical run. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

With a $1.309 billion worldwide gross against a $170 million production budget, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom delivered a solid 7.7x return on its budget. In comparison, Zootopia 2, produced on an estimated $150 million budget, has generated roughly 12x its production cost globally. As a result, Zootopia 2 leads on this key box-office metric.

Zootopia 2 – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Trailer

