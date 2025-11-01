When the sitcom The Hogan Family (originally Valerie and later Valerie’s Family: The Hogans) premiered in 1986, it introduced viewers to a Chicago‐suburban family. It is led by a working mother, her airline-pilot husband, and none other than their three juvenile sons.

The show became indelible for its behind-the-scenes turbulence. For instance, the star of the show, Valerie Harper, left after two seasons. That led her character to be written off via a tragic accident. Even her sister-in-law moved in following episodes to keep the family together. There might still be considerable watchers who remember the era fondly. That’s why here is a look at what each of the main cast members is doing now in 2025.

1 – Valerie Harper (Valerie Hogan)

Valerie Harper played the Hogan matriarch during the show’s first two seasons. After quitting over contract issues, she kept busy with TV movies and guest roles. The actress later headlined the 1990 sitcom City, taking on the role of Liz Gianni.

Over the years, she appeared in hits like Melrose Place, Sex and the City, and That ’70s Show. She even reunited with her Rhoda co-star for Mary and Rhoda in 2000. Harper also made a strong comeback to the theater, portraying Golda Meir in Golda’s Balcony (2005) and Tallulah Bankhead in Looped (2008). However, Harper died on August 30, 2019, at 80, after her long fight with cancer. But her mark on TV endures long past her early exit from The Hogan Family.

2 – Sandy Duncan (Sandy Hogan)

Sandy Duncan joined the show in season 3 (1987) onwards as the boys’ aunt and surrogate mother figure after Valerie Harper’s departure. Born in 1946, she is an accomplished actress, singer, dancer, and comedian, known for her Broadway work (notably Peter Pan) as well as film and TV roles. Currently, she remains active professionally.

Rather than large-scale projects, Duncan remains engaged in stage and live performances. For instance, she was announced to star in a production of The Glass Menagerie at the Mountain Playhouse. In early 2025, she was honored as one of the recipients of the Texas Medal of Arts for her long musical-theatre career. Moreover, Playbill reports that she is set to star in the play “Creating Claire” at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, where she will play Claire.

Celebrating Sandy Duncan, who turns 79 today! pic.twitter.com/5SMXzKniP4 — Karen (@TheDarkPages) February 20, 2025

3 – Jason Bateman (David Hogan)

Jason Bateman, who played the eldest Hogan son, David, went from sitcom teen to Hollywood heavyweight after the show wrapped in 1991. His breakthrough came with Arrested Development (2003–19) and later Ozark (2017–22). It also earned him a Primetime Emmy for directing. Now, he’s a full-fledged actor, filmmaker, and producer.

In 2025, Bateman stars in Netflix’s limited series Black Rabbit as Vince Friedken. He also directed the first two episodes and served as executive producer. Next, he’s teaming up with David Harbour for HBO’s dark comedy DTF St. Louis, taking on both lead and executive producer duties. He’s also set to direct and produce The Partner, a John Grisham adaptation starring Tom Holland. However, the film is still awaiting a release date. And to top it off, Bateman returns as the voice of Nick Wilde in Zootopia 2, slated for release in November this year.

Kinda random… But I found this pic of Jason Bateman from his days in 80s sitcom “The Hogan Family” ❤😍😍❤ Omg! He never seems to age. He’s such a cutie!! 😍😍❤❤ pic.twitter.com/O9Mh73O969 — ♡ Vivi ♡ (@LoveForArt_23) March 25, 2018

4 – Josh Taylor (Michael Hogan)

Josh Taylor played the Hogan dad, Michael Hogan. After the show, he kept a steady run on TV. He’s best known for his longtime gig as Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives. Before that, he played Chris Kositchek on the same soap but left to focus on The Hogan Family.

In the early ’90s, he appeared as Jack McKay (Dylan’s father) on Beverly Hills, 90210. Over the years, he’s also shown up in Matlock, Walker: Texas Ranger, and Murder, She Wrote. And yes, he’s still around. Taylor even gave an interview in July 2025, hinting at retirement but confirming he’s not done just yet.

5 – Jeremy Licht (Mark Hogan)

Jeremy Licht played Mark Hogan, one of the mischievous twin sons. After his TV days, he switched lanes from acting to finance. He now runs a life and medical insurance business in California. Acting took a backseat, but he hasn’t fully closed the door. Licht still appears for the occasional audition. Before The Hogan Family, Licht appeared in Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) in the segment “It’s a Good Life.” After his early success, he gradually stepped away from Hollywood in the ’90s, with a brief return in a 2009 short film. As of 2025, his focus stays on business, not the big screen.

Valerie / Valerie’s Family: The Hogans / The Hogan Family is an American sitcom that aired for 110 episodes over 6 seasons on NBC and CBS from March 1, 1986 to July 20, 1991. It stars Valerie Harper, Sandy Duncan, Jason Bateman, Danny Ponce, Jeremy Licht and Josh Taylor. pic.twitter.com/2CpxRldbbH — Killer 80s (@killer1980s) March 1, 2025

6 – Danny Ponce (Willie Hogan)

Danny Ponce portrayed Willie Hogan, one-half of the mischievous younger twins on The Hogan Family. After the sitcom wrapped in 1991, his on-screen presence slowed extensively. He did appear occasionally (such as in a guest spot on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), but his later acting credits remain limited.

In 2021, Ponce made a small comeback in the web series Here to There, a project produced by his former Hogan Family co-star. These days, Ponce lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Rachel Swan, and their two children. As of 2025, there’s no sign of major acting work or film appearances. This indicates that he’s chosen a quieter life outside Hollywood.

Celebrating Danny Ponce on his birthday with a memory from “Valerie” (“The Hogan Family”) pic.twitter.com/ox3bpVmHPI — Dustin Fitzharris (@TheDustinFitz) September 4, 2024

7 – Christine Ebersole (Barbara Goodwin)

Christine Ebersole appeared in Season 1 of The Hogan Family as Barbara Goodwin, the mother’s close friend. After her short stint on the show, she built a stellar career across Broadway, television, and film.

Her post-Hogan years solidified her reputation as one of theater’s greats. She earned two Tony Awards. The first one was for 42nd Street (2001) and again for her acclaimed dual role in Grey Gardens (2006). She was later nominated for War Paint (2017), proving her Broadway brilliance hadn’t dimmed. She was part of Saturday Night Live (1981–82), appeared in Amadeus (1984), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and Licorice Pizza (2021), and continues to charm TV audiences as Dottie Wheeler on CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola (2019–present).

In 2025, she’s still very much in the spotlight. She’s being honored by the Abingdon Theatre Company at its 33rd Anniversary Gala on October 27. She’s also returning for a festive concert series, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, from November 29 to December 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Ebersole (@christine.ebersole.official)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5: Is Noah Schnapp’s Character Will Byers Gay? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News