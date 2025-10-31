K-drama fans in India and around the world have reason to celebrate as two beloved K-drama stars, Kim Se‑jeong and Kang Tae Oh, are finally teaming up in the much-anticipated fantasy romance sageuk (historical drama) Moon River.

With all the ingredients of a standout show and a fresh pairing, a fantasy twist, and a historical framework, Moon River is slated to be one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of the year. Indian and global fans alike have plenty to look forward to when it begins streaming this November.

Moon River K-Drama: Release Date

The Moon River K-drama is set to premiere on November 7, 2025. Produced by MBC, the 14-episode drama will air on Fridays and Saturdays, wrapping up on December 20, 2025. According to Soompi, the K-drama will be available to stream exclusively in India and other regions on Rakuten Viki.

Moon River K-Drama: Plot

Moon River tells the story of Crown Prince Lee Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a royal heir consumed by grief and vengeance after his queen’s death at the hands of palace conspirators. Meanwhile, Kim Se-jeong will play Park Dal‑Yi, a sharp, free-spirited merchant who has lost her memory but not her zest for life.

Their lives collide when they mysteriously switch bodies, forcing each to live in the other’s world – him as a commoner, her as royalty. The trope opens the door to humour, chaos, and romance, as well as to deeper themes of identity, revenge, and redemption.

Moon River K-drama: Cast & Characters

Directed by Lee Dong‑hyun and written by Jo Seung‑hee, Moon River blends period drama with fantasy, and HighZium Studio produces it for MBC. Kang Tae Oh stars as Crown Prince Lee Kang, outwardly carefree but internally scarred by loss and scheming palace politics. Kim Se-jeong plays Park Dal-Yi, a witty ruffian vendor turned unlikely royal pawn after the soul swap. This marks her first venture into a historical drama.

Also joining the cast are Lee Shin‑young as Prince Yi Woon, the deposed royal; Hong Su‑zu as Kim Woo-Hee, an ambitious noblewoman; and Jin Goo as Left State Councillor Kim Han Cheol, a powerful schemer maneuvering within the palace.

The combination of body-swap fantasy, sageuk setting, and two popular stars makes Moon River stand out among 2025 K-dramas. Fans have already expressed their excitement on social media. They can expect a narrative that mixes humour and heart: the merchant-to-prince swap brings comedic moments, while deeper emotional arcs emerge.

