If your K-drama watchlist is running dry, get ready! Would You Marry Me officially premieres today, October 10, 2025, bringing a whole lot of chemistry. The much-talked-about romantic comedy starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min is shaping up to be the feel-good series of the season.

It airs on SBS TV on Fridays and Saturdays at 21:50 KST (9:50 p.m. Korea Standard Time) and will stream on Disney+ in select regions. However, it won’t be released in India. This 12-episode show, with each installment running around 70 minutes, promises everything fans adore about K-dramas.

Would You Marry Me: Plot

At the heart of Would You Marry Me is Yoo Me-ri (played by Jung So-min), a creative designer whose perfect life crashes after her engagement falls apart and a house scam leaves her in shambles. Just when things can’t get worse, fate tosses her a bizarre win: a luxury townhouse reserved for newlyweds. The only problem is that she’s single.

Enter Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik), a marketing prodigy with his family’s renowned bakery empire. Coincidentally, he shares the same name as Me-ri’s ex. What follows is a wild 90-day contract marriage deal that neither of them truly believes will last, but of course, life has other plans. Between clashing schedules, prying family eyes, and unexpected sparks, it isn’t long before “fake” starts to look a lot like the real deal.

Would You Marry Me: Cast & Crew

The cast lineup is stacked with both experienced actors and fresh faces. The main cast includes Choi Woo-shik as Kim Woo-joo and Jung So-min as Yoo Me-ri. The supporting cast features Seo Bum-june as Kim Woo-joo (another character with the same name), Bae Na-ra as Baek Sang-hyun, Heo Ji-na as Oh Seon-hee (marketing team manager), Shin Seul-ki as Yoon Jin-kyung, Jung Ae-ri as Joo Pil-nyeon, Kim Young-min as Jang Han-joo, Baek Ji-won as Kim Mi-yeon, and Yoon Bok-in as Oh Young-sook.

The team behind the camera is just as stacked as the cast itself. Would You Marry Me’s directors, Song Hyun-wook and Hwang In-hyeok, are two names that practically define modern K-drama romance. The script is penned by Lee Ha-na. Backed by Samhwa Networks and Studio S, the drama promises nothing less than top-tier visuals that scream “comfort K-drama.”

The pairing of Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min alone has sent fans into a frenzy. These two feel like they were meant to share the screen. And judging by the early teasers, their chemistry appears to be energetic. With just 12 episodes, Would You Marry Me promises the perfect binge that won’t take over your entire week, but might take over your heart. So go ahead, grab your snacks, and settle in for a rom-com ride. Whether you’re in for it or not, saying “no” won’t even be an option.

Would You Marry Me: Trailer

