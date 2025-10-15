Fans have long speculated whether the wildly popular animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters could make the leap to live-action. From gravity-defying fight scenes to musical performances, the franchise’s unique style has made fans wonder if real actors could capture the magic of its demon-slaying heroes. Now, the creators have finally weighed in on the possibility.

After months of speculation, the creative team behind K-Pop Demon Hunters has finally put it to rest, offering a decisive answer. In a recent interview with the BBC during a visit to Europe, co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans made it clear that they have no plans to turn the film into a live-action adaptation. They cited fundamental challenges in translating the story’s tone, style, and visual identity into a real-world setting.

Their remarks put to rest speculation that the next step in the franchise would be putting real actors in the roles of its singing, demon-slaying protagonists.

Why Live-Action Wouldn’t Work, Creators Finally Speak Out

The core of Maggie Kang’s argument centers on the fact that K-Pop Demon Hunters was conceived and executed for animation. She added that many of its strengths would be compromised in a live-action format.

“There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” the filmmaker stated. “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn’t work for me.”

The creators of ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ have rejected the idea of creating a live-action movie: “There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation, It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world.” (https://t.co/Em3FGL2e7I) pic.twitter.com/Kh7nbL3LYQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2025

She explained a few reasons behind it. The excessive comedic timing, seamless transitions between musical performance and supernatural action, and overall heightened tone rely heavily on the flexibility that animation affords are some of them. Placing those same characters in live settings, with real physical impediments, she argues, would render them “too grounded.” This would relinquish the magic that makes them distinct.

Appelhans echoed this. He also pointed out that animation allows far greater latitude in pushing stylistic boundaries – be it in gravity-defying fight scenes, sudden shifts in scale, or visual transformations. “One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes,” Appelhans noted. “Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then free-falling through the sky.”

Trying to replicate such effects with live actors could come off as awkward or limited. He also referenced prior live adaptations of anime and fantastical properties, criticizing them for feeling stilted.

No Live-Action, But The Universe Can Still Grow

Indeed, Kang and Appelhans aren’t dismissing expansion of the K-Pop Demon Hunters universe entirely. They, however, remain enthusiastic about more stories, but firmly within the medium of animation. Kang hinted at the possibility of a sequel or prequel in animated form. It emphasizes that whatever comes next must “deserve to be a sequel.”

Although live-action is off the table for now, the creators’ comments leave room for other forms of growth. Netflix and Sony are reportedly in talks over a sequel to the franchise, with potential to further explore the backstories of its key characters, particularly Mira and Zoey.

