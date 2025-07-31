Who would have thought that an animated film about demons and K-pop stars would set a new benchmark for Netflix? But that’s exactly what Maggie Kang’s film, KPop Demon Hunters, did. It has become the most-watched original animated film on the platform. For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around a girl band named Huntrix featuring Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are K-pop stars by day and demon hunters by night.

But things take a different turn when they come face-to-face with the demon boy band, The Saja Boys, led by Jinu. Chaos is unleashed, and the Huntrix almost loses their power to save the city and Honmoon. Set in an alternate universe of South Korea, the beautiful blend of Korean culture and modern-day aesthetics, along with a unique storyline, has kept the audience hooked. Scroll ahead to find out how it has achieved the latest benchmark.

Is KPop Demon Hunters The Most-Watched Original Animated Film On Netflix?

Yes, that’s right. Over the week of July 21-27, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has amassed a total of 26.3 million views, making it the most-watched animated film on Netflix (via India Today). It has recorded a 2% hike in the views in the latest weeks. Premiered on June 20, 2025, the film has maintained its popularity and remained in the top spot for over a month.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is already Netflix’s most watched animated movie of all time and grew another 2% this week. We’re currently predicting at its current pace, it may become Netflix’s most watched movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/SkAFBRVuwk — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 29, 2025

Not only the plot, but the original soundtrack of the film has also garnered a lot of accolades. Most importantly, the track Golden that Huntrix sang in the movie has reclaimed its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Charts. On Netflix’s English Films list, KPop Demon Hunters is at No. 2 following Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, which was released on July 25, 2025.

Sony Pictures Animation has shared a post on X (previously known as Twitter) to celebrate the new milestone. With a photo, they wrote in the caption, “WE LOVE YOU, FANS! ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is officially the most-watched original animated film on Netflix.” The movie has created a massive fandom online, and the fans have been asking for a theatrical release or a sequel or even a spin-off of the film to know more about the characters and what happens next to them.

WE 🫶 YOU, FANS! KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most watched original animated film on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ew0O3UTGBe — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) July 29, 2025

While Arden Cho voiced Rumi, May Hong played the voice character of Mira, and Ji Young-Yoo voiced Zoey. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-Seop can be heard as Jinu (the leader of The Saja Boys), and Lee Byung-Hun played the voice character of the demon king, Gwi-Ma, in the film. If you haven’t watched KPop Demon Hunters yet, it’s high time you stream it on Netflix.

