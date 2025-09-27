Alice in Borderland Season 3 witnessed many new characters entering the deadly game. However, the character of Rei Morikage has emerged as one of the fan favorites among the viewers.

The audience loved her acting skills and the way the character was presented in the series. However, many are curious to know who the real actress was behind the role of Rei in the third season of the Japanese thriller.

Meet the Actress of Rei from Alice in Borderland 3

The character of Rei was played by Tina Tamashiro, who is a Japanese actress and model. The Alice in Borderland 3 star is just 27 years old and has worked in major Japanese films and series, including Diner (2019), 366 Days (2025), Missions of Love (2018) & more. Her famous work also incorporates AI Amok (2020) and Dolmen X (2018).

As of writing, Tina has around 980K followers on Instagram and is on track to achieve the 1 million milestone on the platform. With her rising popularity, she might hit the 1M followers in the forthcoming days.

Tamashiro also posted a photo of her character in Alice in Borderland, and she is getting loved by the audience on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Tamashiro 玉城ティナ (@tinapouty)

What was Rei’s role in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Rei was introduced during the Zombie Game in Alice in Borderland 3. Her character appears to be a master manipulator who advised Arisu and others to play in groups and with a proper strategy. However, Arisu still managed to outshine her and turned her into a zombie, which eventually saved her life.

Following this, Rei joined forces with Arisu and his gang and survived all the games. Rei also played a crucial role in the ending game, ‘Possible Future’. Rei is portrayed as an Anime lover in the series, and she loves to draw Anime comics and stories.

rei morikage | alice in borderland pic.twitter.com/cWzu6HVH4p — seriiiiii (@serielleeeee) September 26, 2025

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s 10 K-Dramas: From Crash Landing On You To All Of Us Are Dead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News