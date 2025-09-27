The third season of Alice in Borderland is getting mixed reactions from the audience. Fans can’t stop sharing their reactions to the Japanese thriller drama, and there is a significant buzz regarding the post-credit scene of the series.

In this article, we will break down the post-credit scene of Alice in Borderland Season 3 in detail.

Note: This article will contain spoilers for Alice in Borderland 3. So please proceed with caution.

Alice in Borderland 3: Post-Credit scene hints at the next disaster

In the previous season, we saw that a metroiot slammed into Tokyo, which resulted in Arisu and others entering the game. This was the time when they were fighting in a life-and-death battle in real life. However, when Arisu meets the cryptic character, who killed Banda in the ending of the series, he asserts that many more players are about to arrive soon in this world.

In the post-credits scene, we see that Arisu and the other people felt an earthquake that stopped for a few minutes. When they saw news on television, they came to know that the earthquake was not only in Tokyo but in other parts of the World, too.

It includes Los Angeles, the United States & more. This hints that a massive earthquake is about to arrive soon in the world. Those will be victims of it, they will enter the Borderland, where, as in real life, they battle between life & death.

Will they make it out of the Borderland? ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 IS NOW PLAYING pic.twitter.com/suhnLiDbEs — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2025

Will Alice finally enter Borderland soon?

The word Alice in the title is now seemingly making more sense after Season 3 post-credits. The makers showed a potential female waiter having a batch of Alice, which hints that, finally, Alice is about to enter the Borderland, which justifies its title.

This is similar to how Squid Game will soon get its expansion worldwide. As of now, there is no confirmation on Season 4, but with the post-credit scene, it’s clear that the Japanese Thriller is far from over, and with a massive earthquake, things are about to get explosive.

best ending.

alice in borderland season 3 pic.twitter.com/Tf12kBRs53 — Schmidt. (@darknessvz) September 25, 2025

