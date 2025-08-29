The highly anticipated romantic miniseries Last Summer on KBS2 is officially scheduled to debut in November 2025. The drama, which features Choi Sung-Eun as the female lead and Lee Jae-Wook in a dual role, is scheduled to air in the coveted Saturday–Sunday 9:20 p.m. (KST) time slot.

Last Summer, directed by Min Yeon-Hong and written by Jeon Yu-Ri, will replace Walking on Thin Ice. It depicts a complex drama of love, guilt, and reconciliation by combining architectural symbolism, emotional authenticity, and artistic storytelling. According to Soompi, the drama will release on Nov 1, 2025, on KBS2, and will have 12 episodes in total.

Last Summer Plot

Last Summer centers on an emotional love triangle, also featuring childhood bonds and nostalgic summer memories. Baek Do-Ha and Baek Do-Young, twins played by Lee Jae-Wook, were raised in South Korea and the United States, respectively, after their parents divorced. Do-Ha, every summer in Korea, stays in a duplex his father built in just 21 days.

On these visits, he and his twin brother spend priceless time with Song Ha-Kyung (Choi Sung-Eun), a friend from childhood. As adults, Do-Ha is a gifted architect, and Ha-Kyung is a government architect. However, he has memories of a terrible event that occurred two years ago, which come flooding back, bringing emotional turmoil and the burden of unsaid realities with them.

Lee Jae-Wook will play a double role as Baek Do-Ha and Baek Do-Young, skillfully navigating two perspectives born of emotional separation and identity. Choi Sung-Eun will star as Song Ha-Kyung, an architect and former childhood friend who must confront past feelings and unresolved grief.

Last Summer: What To Expect?

In the first teaser poster, Do-Ha and Ha-Kyung look at one another in a lush green environment. This depicts a passionate moment of silent longing and evokes the sweet yet melancholy tone of their past. Reviewers observe that the handwritten title and the emotionally nuanced images evoke a nostalgia specific to summer romance.

More than a love story, Last Summer explores themes rarely seen in K-drama romances, including architecture as metaphor, identity substitution, and the emotional fallout of childhood mistakes. The K-drama hints at a flashpoint: Do-Young’s untimely death and its possible connection to Ha-Kyung. This can lead Do-Ha to assume his twin’s identity as an act of protection, complicating their future reunions with guilt, unresolved identity, and longing.

The production team emphasizes the actors’ chemistry and the fresh narrative approach: “We want audiences to feel the complexity of these summer encounters and the emotional resonance of first love,” they said, urging viewers to support the series.

