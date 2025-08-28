BLACKPINK’s Jennie has made K-pop history by becoming the first soloist to earn three separate RIAA certifications in the United States. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently awarded Gold certifications to her solo tracks Mantra and Like JENNIE. They both featured on her debut solo album Ruby.

The number of Gold Certifications awarded to Jennie has now turned 3. Earlier, Platinum certification was named to her for “One of the Girls,” with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Fans’ Reaction and Global Impact of BLACKPINK’s Jennie

As a solo artist, this accomplishment increases Jennie’s cultural impact. In addition to performing well in Korea, Ruby earned a triple platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). As per Soompi, It also made its debut in the Top 10 in 19 other countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Her ability to succeed outside of BLACKPINK is demonstrated by the fact that her singles continue to top music charts and streaming services around the globe.

BLACKPINK and Jennie fans are also rejoicing in her new feat, with fans praising the Mantra singer on social media. A user on X wrote,

“BLACKPINK’s #Jennie Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Go Gold In U.S. With 3 Different Songs”

Meanwhile, the other fans praised with equal admiration on X (formerly Twitter)

“Congrats @jennierubyjane on two new RIAA Gold certifications for #LikeJENNIE and #Mantra ✨”

I am not surprised. Jennie’s discography is chef’s kiss 🤌 https://t.co/A2eXeMCC0s — 🚀🦉 (@jeninikim16) August 27, 2025

With more than 660,000 copies sold, her March album Ruby set a new record and became the best-selling first-week album for a K-pop female solo artist in South Korea. Jennie’s accomplishment serves as a cultural signal, illustrating the influence and reach of K-pop solo artists outside of their group success. The accomplishment is significant because it demonstrates how female soloists can transcend international boundaries that were previously only accessible to Western performers.

What’s Next For BLACKPINK?

Fans are just as excited about BLACKPINK’s future as they are about Jennie’s solo success, which is taking over the news. The band recently began their eagerly awaited “Deadline” World Tour, marking their reunion on stage following their separate endeavours.

Although YG Entertainment has not yet confirmed an official comeback schedule, industry insiders speculate that new group music may be in the works.

blinks love has no deadline pic.twitter.com/KYGDA5VXwA — blackpink loops (@bIackpinkloops) August 23, 2025

Each member is working on their own projects: Lisa is still growing her international brand partnerships, Rosé is working on new music, Jisoo is concentrating on acting roles, and Jennie is working with Ruby. BLACKPINK’s ability to manage both solo endeavours and group activities keeps them at the forefront of pop culture around the world.

