Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun became a chilling example of how rapidly advancing AI can be misused to spread disinformation and create deepfakes to defame people. He was at the peak of his career when he was sabotaged by fake evidence created by YouTuber Kim Se-eu using AI. Let’s look into the false allegations and their impact on the actor.

How The Fake Relationship Rumors Began?

A YouTuber is facing arrest after allegedly using AI-generated evidence to derail the career of a TV star South Korean YouTuber Kim Se-ui is accused of spreading false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun being involved with a minor pic.twitter.com/8Zefbgmxy0 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 23, 2026

As per the BBC, according to allegations made by a YouTube channel, Hoverlab, and echoed by Kim Sae-ron’s family, the actor was accused of dating late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was allegedly underage, with some online claims also attempting to connect him to her death on February 16, 2025. Fast forward to now: all the allegations against him were fake, and the evidence shared was generated by AI, which completely ruined his reputation and career.

On May 7, 2025, an audio file was shared by YouTuber Kim Se-eui on his channel, Hoverlab, where the late actress Kim Sae-ron is heard saying that she had been dating Kim Soo-hyun since middle school and had sexual intercourse with him during winter break.

According to NDTV, the YouTuber generated the voice recording using AI. He even manipulated the KakaoTalk messages, which were originally between Kim Sea-ron and another person, and edited the other person’s name to Kim Soo-hyun.

What The Police Investigation Revealed?

#KimSooHyun’s legal team breaks silence after police dismiss minor dating allegations; says actor must “return to his original place”. According to Korean Media; Kim Soo-hyun’s legal representative has issued a fresh statement after police reportedly concluded that allegations… pic.twitter.com/zj9w6sX5Qh — Hallyu FORUMS (@hallyuforums) May 24, 2026

The authorities said that the YouTuber faked the evidence for financial gain, claiming that audio files and other evidence were fabricated. According to a police filing report by the news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, the YouTuber’s actions “collapsed Kim Soo-hyun’s social base and his economic activities across the board and destroyed the basis for his professional survival.”

The police said that due to the emotional trauma, extreme distress, and anxiety caused by the organized online slander and defamation campaign, he is still receiving psychiatric treatment.

The Public Backlash

17.4 BILLION WON, COLLAPSED CONTRACTS, AND REPUTATIONAL RUIN: THE REAL COST OF THE KIM SOO-HYUN CONTROVERSY — WHO WILL COMPENSATE KIM SOO HYUN FOR ALL HIS LOSSES? Dearest Gentle Reader, Scandals, much like uninvited scavengers at society’s grandest ballrooms, rarely arrive… pic.twitter.com/PodFOx3muz — Korean Wave News ⭐️ (@BigSis9ja) May 23, 2026

In South Korea, celebrities are already under extreme scrutiny, and even a small spark of a baseless rumor can ruin their careers. Many idols, actors, and actresses have been forced to vanish from the public eye for being teenage bullies or for as insignificant a reason as wearing fake designer clothes, like in Song Ji-a’s case.

Even the late actress, Kim Sae-ron, was a victim of online hate by the fans due to her drunk-driving incident in 2022, before which she was a pioneering young actress in South Korea. After her death, the actress and Kim Soo-hyun were rumored to be dating when she was just 15, backed by the YouTuber and the actress’s family.

Legal Battles & Arrest Warrants

Kim Soohyun’s legal representative breaks silence after police conclude the rumors were false “Kim Soohyun is simply a victim of a crime. He should now return to where he belongs” 🔗https://t.co/q4OXlyP2ho pic.twitter.com/jjFkY7syfo — pannatic (@pannatic) May 24, 2026

According to the BBC, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency denied that they were ever dating, but the actor later confirmed that the two of them were dating, but only when she was an adult. He also filed a criminal complaint against the YouTuber and the actress’s family for false accusations back then.

Currently, the police are seeking an arrest warrant for the YouTuber, Kim Se-eui, for defamation, false allegations, and faking evidence. The lawyer representing Kim Sae-ron’s family is also a suspect for spreading manipulated materials publicly

The YouTuber, on the other hand, claims that the authorities’ allegations were “subterfuge meant to disrupt his investigation” and continues to maintain his innocence.`

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