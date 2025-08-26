Dramas about time travel provide an engaging factor each time as we see people from two or more time periods interact and come across each other’s quirks for the first time. There is confusion, chaos, and a whole lot of comedy packed into the story, along with a scope to expand one’s imagination about time travel. Korean dramas have boasted of several noteworthy time travel dramas, especially in the historical fiction genre, such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Mr Queen, to name a few. The imaginative lens to look at the past and the blend of two different eras increase the entertainment factor in such dramas.

There’s a new Korean drama in town that will make you interested in time travel and also tantalise your taste buds. The drama is Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, starring former Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Im Yoona and Crushology 101 star Lee Chae-min. The drama premiered on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix globally on August 23, 2025. It also stars Kang Ha-na, Choi Gwi-hwa, Seo Yi-sook, Oh Eui-shik, and Yoon Seo-ah in pivotal roles. The drama is helmed by Jang Tae-yoo, who is popularly known for directing My Love from Another Star.

Mild spoilers ahead!

What Is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty about?

Im Yoona and Lee Chae-min’s latest historical fiction K-drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty is a time-travel drama that follows a three Michelin star chef, Yeon Ji-young (Yoo-Na), who gets transported to 500 years in the past. There, she meets King Yi Heon, aka Yeongsan-gun (Lee Chae-min), a tyrant king who was also a food connoisseur. What follows is a tale of comedy, politics, revenge, and many chaotic misunderstandings as the modern chef tries to fit into a society much before her time.

The drama also showcases a new dish with each episode, inviting viewers on a culinary journey that presents a blend of modern and ancient cooking techniques. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is adapted from a webtoon, Surviving as Yeonsan-gun’s Chef, by author Park Kook-jae.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 2 Ending Explained

After a successful premiere on August 23, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty climbed to more favourable views as the story introduced more characters and heightened the story’s intrigue. In the first two episodes, Ji-young tries to make sense of her new surroundings, 500 years ago. She is transported to Joseon after she reads a verse from an ancient cookbook. Her culinary skills and spitfire attitude help her escape most tricky situations. The king, who is certainly intrigued by Ji-young’s culinary skills, takes her to the palace as the head chef.

As episode two concludes, the king’s fourth consort, Kang Mok-ju (played by Kang Ha-na), is introduced to Ji-young. Consort Kang feels threatened by Ji-young’s presence as she feels that the king’s attention is diverted from her and onto Ji-young. It is revealed through Ji-young’s internal monologue that Consort Kang was a scheming and vile woman who controlled the king. It is no surprise when she begins harassing Ji-young, as seen in the teaser for episode 3 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

In the teaser for episode 3 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, we also see that Yeongsan-gun orders Ji-young to cook a delectable and new spread for each meal. Should her cooking fail to satisfy her taste buds, she will pay for it with her life. At the royal kitchen, Ji-young is met with hostile colleagues who look down upon her skills and belittle her as a woman.

The reason for Ji-young’s travel back in time is still unknown. But the book that she was reading on the flight certainly holds answers to several questions. It also remains to be seen who the beloved mentioned in the book was. At the end of episode 2 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, we are also unsure how Ji-young’s absence was handled in the present time.

One thing is for sure that no characters in a time travel drama exist without any strong connection. Ji-young and Yeongsan-gun’s time in Joseon might just have begun, but the cookbook certainly foreshadowed a strong connection between the two. It could be a case in which Ji-young proves instrumental in changing Yeongsan-gun’s tyrannical ways. There is more to the drama than Ji-young’s time in Joseon. There is a lot of political intrigue and mystery about Yeongsan-gun’s past. It remains to be seen how the makers present the so-called tyrant king in a new light in the drama.

The drama premiered with favourable ratings, with 4.9% nationwide viewership ratings for episode 1 and 6.6% viewership ratings for episode 2, as per Nielsen Korea. The show has also earned favourable reviews from the fans. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, sits in line with dramas like Mr Queen, where the lead travels back in time and also has great culinary skills to display. The next episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, will air on August 30 and 31 on TVN and Netflix.

Watch this special clip from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

