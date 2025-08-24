Stray Kids has achieved a remarkable milestone after their recent return. According to Soompi, Hanteo Chart reported that their fourth studio album, KARMA, which included the lead single CEREMONY, sold over 2 million copies just one day after its August 22, 2025, release. After their 2023 hit, this accomplishment confirms the album as their second record ever to surpass two million first-day sales.

The phenomenal sales outline the potent course of Stray Kids‘ worldwide impact. With the sales, SKZ also makes a major record, becoming the fastest K-pop group this year to reach the two-million-sales milestone in a single day. This also marks the group selling more than one million copies of their album for the fifth time in a row, joining the ranks of MAXIDENT, 5-STAR, ROCK-STAR, and ATE.

Fans Go Gaga After Stray Kids Amass Over 2 Million Sales In One Day With New Album Karma

Karma and its lead single, CEREMONY, signal Stray Kids’ victorious comeback. With more than two million copies sold on the first day, they have once again demonstrated the strength of their worldwide fan base and immense appeal.

The CEREMONY music video has gone viral online in addition to being physically sold. It received one million likes and over 15 million views on YouTube, demonstrating both high visual engagement and popularity with streaming audiences. Fans and listeners are equally celebrating the milestone with excitement on all platforms:

On X, one user wrote, one user declared: “No matter how life goes, they will always be everything to me. I’M SO PROUD OF THEM!!”

“KARMA by #StrayKids is now the biggest 2025 K-pop group album debut on Spotify counter!” another wrote.

The group is also interacting with fans through other channels. Stray Kids performed CEREMONY on Music Bank and Show! Music Core as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Additionally, they hosted pop-up shops selling merchandise in Seoul and other Asian cities with partnerships with Spotify and TikTok, and they made appearances on media platforms such as SBS Nightline, Vanity Fair, and GQ’s Actually Us.

What Does This Success Mean For Stray Kids & K-Pop Fans?

It takes more than catchy songs to succeed in today’s fiercely competitive K-pop market; it takes a genuinely international and close-knit fan base. Stray Kids, which combine excellent production, captivating storytelling, and ongoing fan interaction, are quickly becoming a symbol of contemporary idol success.

Observers claim that this most recent accomplishment demonstrates how Stray Kids have evolved from up-and-coming artists to industry titans with steady multi-million dollar sales and a significant cultural influence worldwide.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

