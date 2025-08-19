A new romcom, K-drama, is coming on ENA, My Golden Star, starring Uhm Jung-Hwa and Song Seung-Heon as the lead. It has been scheduled to premiere on August 18, 2025, at 10 pm KST. Already, the series has created quite a buzz among the viewers, and K-drama fans are waiting to see how the storyline unfolds with each episode. However, before it could hit our screens, Song Seung-Heon claimed that this series would surpass Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s rating record. Scroll ahead to know more.

My Golden Star: Plot, Cast & Everything To Know

Produced by Genie TV and directed by Choi Young-Hoon, My Golden Star is a heartwarming romantic comedy about Im Sera (Uhm Jung-Hwa), who is a legendary star but suddenly loses her memory and starts living as a middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong-Ja. After losing fame and memory, things become messier when she gets back into the spotlight under certain circumstances.

On the other hand, there’s Dok Go-Chul (Song Seung-Heon), a former detective currently working in the traffic department after a demotion. In a turning event, he becomes Cheong-Ja’s manager and an unlikely ally in her comeback journey. With this drama, Uhm Jung-Hwa and Seung-Heon are reuniting after 10 years since Wonderful Nightmare, which was released in 2015.

Uhm will portray two drastically different personalities—one more glamorous and the other ordinary. Meanwhile, Song’s character will add more depth to the storyline and set the stage for the audience to get immersed in their world of love, loss, and laughter. The audience is already excited to see them together after so long.

Will My Golden Star Be Able To Surpass Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Record?

During a press conference recently, Song Seung-Heon claimed jokingly (via KBIzoom), “I have this ominous feeling that we might beat Woo Young-Woo’s (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) 17.5% rating record.” The production house also confidently described the show as ‘ENA’s most promising hit to date’. Writer Park Ji-Ha continued explaining the plot, saying, “It’s a story about finding strength through mindset and encouragement from loved ones. Sera’s comeback after losing 25 years of her life will deliver both fun and powerful emotions.” The producers shared, “Every character breathes life into Sera’s past and present. The result is a vivid, heartfelt story that’s more than just comedy.”

Viewers are buzzing with early reactions to the drama. Some applaud the lead actors for portraying such layered characters in My Golden Star; others can’t wait to see a romantic journey between Uhm Jung-Hwa and Song Seung-Heon. The 12-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST on ENA. After such a daring comment, now everyone’s eyes are on the drama to see whether it will surpass ENA’s previous drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which gained a viewership rating of 17.5%. What are your thoughts?

