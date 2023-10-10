The South Korean entertainment industry has seen various generations of K-pop stars, and the ones from the initial days still influence many. Uhm Jung Hwa, considered one of the first-generation K-pop legends, has been in the industry for three decades and has seen it grow on a global scale closely. However, things have changed drastically in the past ten years, and the singer recently revealed how she lost her courage after a long hiatus as she was aging.

Jung Hwa is a singer, dancer, and actress who is among the most famous celebrities in the country. After her musical debut in 1993, she dominated all charts by the late 90s and early 2000s. She has even influenced many new K-pop stars, including Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, BoA, Sandara Park, and more.

Uhm Jung Hwa is currently focusing on her acting career. She was last seen in Doctor Cha and is now gearing up to star in her upcoming movie Miss Fortune. While promoting the film, she recently opened up about the changes she is witnessing in the industry. As per Koreaboo, the actress talked about her latest reality show, Dancing Queens on the Road in which she starred alongside Lee Hyori, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Kim Wan Sun, and BoA.

The actress revealed her excitement about Lee Hyori’s album and recalled how her comeback album, Ending Credit, did not do well as everything has changed in the industry. Uhm Jung Hwa said, “I’ve been waiting so much for Hyori’s album. When I first released the album Ending Credit in the past, it had been 10 years since ‘D.I.S.C.O.’ But it didn’t go up in the music charts. When I released the song ‘Dreamer,’ it didn’t even make it to the top 100 charts.”

The 54-year-old K-pop star continued how the changes in the industry have made her lose the courage she earlier had and said, “‘D.I.S.C.O’ easily made it to the top 10, but within ten years, everything changed. Maybe it was shock at the time, but it made me lose courage.”

Uhm Jung Hwa added how aging is also a factor that has affected her and said, “I was old, too distant, and aging. I thought to myself, ‘Is this reality?’ Anyway, I think Hyori also didn’t have the courage at first. Of course, Hyori is enjoying her life, but I think this time, she had the courage to release an album because of Dancing Queens on the Road. I’m so so happy and believe that Hyori needs to keep going. I’m very much looking forward to this album. Where else can you find a singer like Hyori?”

The Korean actress’ other shows and movies include A Witch’s Love, Marriage Is A Crazy Thing, Dancing Queen, and more.

