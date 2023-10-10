BLACKPINK is a girl K-pop band that has been ruling across the world for years now. The members, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, have often shown amazing camaraderie and bond that we all wished we had with our friends. Anyway, with the reports of their band getting disbanded over not renewing their contract with YG Entertainment, netizens started to wonder what would happen to their future.

While their future as a group is still on hold, netizens are pointing out whether the band members are having a rift with one another. It seems Jennie and Lisa are on the outs. Scroll ahead to read further.

Some BLACKPINK fans have started questioning Lisa and Jennie’s bond as the ‘Money’ singer did not promote her bandmate’s latest release, ‘You & Me’ like others (Jisoo and Rose). Not only this, when Jennie had come to support Lisa while she was performing for Crazy Horse Show, the singer didn’t show Jennie’s presence except for an Instagram story, as reported by KBIzoom.

But is that the truth?

Well, previously, we have seen how close Jennie and Lisa have been together. While Lisa may not have promoted Jennie’s You & Me, she was once caught dancing on the track in one of their concerts during the BORN PINK tour. Not only then, Lisa had also danced her heart out backstage at their show.

Lisa has always been very protective of Jennie. Whenever she faced any mishap, be it on stage or at the airports, the K-pop singer has always come to The Idol actress’s help. It’s evident that their friendship doesn’t need any definition. They don’t have to flaunt it on social media to prove they are quite close, and their bond often shines through their small gestures.

Well, what do you think? Are Jennie and Lisa having a rift?

