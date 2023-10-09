Han Hyo-joo is one of the most talented and bubbly actresses present in South Korea. She rose to fame after featuring in the thriller rom-com K-drama W along with Lee Jong Suk. After that her zombie drama Happiness with Park Hyung Sik was also one of her major projects. However, now the K-drama actress has been leading headlines for her recently released sci-fi drama, Moving.

Hyo-joo has always shown her versatility in acting chops, and she always looked like a natural in front of the camera. But did you know she had a fear of being in front of the camera and often used to cry for not delivering her best shots? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read further.

Han Hyo-joo attended Actors’ House at KNN Theater in Haeundae, Busan, on October 7 and talked about her debut days and how she fell into depression because of performance pressure to the audience. The actress shared as quoted in KBIzoom, “I studied Theater & Film but I couldn’t spend much time studying because I debuted as soon as I got accepted to the school. That’s why I lacked confidence when acting. I kept repeating failing and learning several times, like hitting a rock with an egg”.

Han Hyo-joo further recalled, “I cried every day because I couldn’t act well. I couldn’t act but I didn’t want to admit it. Senior actress Kim Hae-sook appeared in my debut work ‘Spring Waltz’ as my mother. She acted so well that made me wonder ‘Why is my acting so bad? This is so hard’. But the senior said ‘You shouldn’t try to do something I’ve done for 20-30 years at once like that’. After hearing her words, I began to accept myself.”

The Happiness actress further clarified, “I really wanted to do well back then. There was a time when I was even afraid of opening the car door and standing in front of cameras. I had a fear of cameras. Come to think of it now, I think it was depression. When I was wondering if I should continue acting after completing my first work, I met the movie ‘Ad-lib Night’ (2006). It was a low-budget independent film, but I learned a lot in the process of preparing it and changed the way to approach the characters.”

Well, what are your thoughts after learning about K-drama star Han Hyo-joo’s fear? Let us know.

