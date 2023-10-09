Things do not seem to get easier among Korean fans following BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s performance at Crazy Horse Show. Throughout the days the K-pop idol was performing, angry netizens threw shade on her for choosing such a platform to showcase her talent. Despite the backlash, Lisa shared several glimpses of her from the show and even a few backstage pictures. Now, following her final message to the show, the rapper is being criticized and asked to drop her title as a K-pop idol.

Along with her three bandmates, the Thai rapper began her musical career in 2016. Over the past seven years, she has received a lot of love and has become a global celebrity.

Last month, Lisa became the first K-pop star to perform at the Crazy Horse Show, which has seen many A-listers of the music industry perform on stage, including Beyonce. The cabaret show is known for its s*nsual performances with semi-n*de background dancers. Sharing her pictures from the show, the BLACKPINK rapper took to her Instagram and wrote, “Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official Thank you, everyone, for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot.”

She also shared pictures of her in racy outfits, which mainly were termed as “revealing” by netizens. While Lisa received a lot of love from her international fans, South Korean and Chinese netizens were not particularly happy with her move. As per KBiZoom, many netizens voiced strong opinions and called out the 26-year-old for not setting a very good example for her young fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Criticizing BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one wrote, “Some of her photos need a warning… I think she can do whatever she wants, but she should remove the K-pop idol label,” while another penned, “I think these photos are too s*nsual to expose to young fans.”

Many also mentioned that a K-pop idol is not supposed to perform like this and said, “I guess she’s really proud. She must have forgotten that she’s a K-pop idol.” “She’s an adult and has personal freedom, but she should also maintain the idol image, or she should quit before leaving YG,” wrote another.

Lisa’s mother, Chitthip Bruschweiler, also received massive backlash for supporting her daughter and sharing her pictures from the show, which she attended. Not just her but Chinese celebrities Angela Baby and Zhang Jia Ni were also slammed for supporting the singer. Chinese netizens have also requested the two celebrities to ban their activities and added that they do not know how to manage their image and are impacting the perception of their young fans by paying a visit to the bar to watch Lisa’s performance.

Meanwhile, Lisa and her three bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose’s contracts with their agency YG Entertainment are still under discussion. Many rumors claim that a few members are opting out of the agency, which might lead to the disbanding of the group.

What are your views on BLACKPINK’s Lisa receiving such massive backlash? Let us know in the comments.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s Car Collection Unveiled: From $235,000 Worth Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder To Self-Designed & Name Engraved Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, The ‘Pink Venom’ Singer’s Wheels Scream Luxury!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News